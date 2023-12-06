Jordan Joins Worldskills To Enhance Vocational Training Outcomes-Gharaibeh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), as a representative of the Kingdom, joined the WorldSkills Organization and the WorldSkills Asia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), aimed to enhance excellence levels in the field of competencies development and efforts to disseminate awareness of the importance of high-quality vocational education, youth training and Asian economies.During the VTC's participation in the WorldSkills Asia Competition, its Director, Ahmed Gharaibeh, highlighted its training programs and its strategic plan for the coming years in line with WorldSkills goals.Gharaibeh said Jordan's ascension to the organization and the global competition comes in line with the priorities of the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) to develop Jordan's vocational education and training system and with support of the Ministry of Labor, to move forward in implementing the VTC's strategic plan.This scheme, he noted, features steps to launch future skills and digital transformation, and support training outcomes and build "distinguished" centers, in accordance with international standards.Jordan's participation aims to learn about the best international practices in the field of vocational and technical education and training, and transfer knowledge to the Jordanian side by raising efficiency of trainers and managers of the vocational and technical education and training process, he pointed out.Additionally, Gharaibeh added that presence seeks to benefit from the professional standards and training programs of member states, apply the competition model locally, exchange ideas about innovation, technical and vocational education and training, and discuss possibilities of partnership with member states.Gharaibeh noted the Jordanian delegation sought to highlight capabilities and skills of "distinguished" Jordanian workers and market them regionally and globally.