EU district announces measles predicament

(MENAFN) In response to a surge in measles cases, Romania's Health Ministry has officially declared a nationwide epidemic, signaling an urgent need to bolster vaccination rates, particularly among vulnerable children. The declaration comes as the country registered nearly 2,000 new cases across 29 out of its 41 counties.



The Health Ministry has identified children aged 9 to 11 months and those who have not completed the full vaccination schedule as the primary targets for an intensified immunization campaign. Officials have pledged to launch a comprehensive public awareness initiative to address the situation and encourage vaccination.



Expressing concern over a decade-long decline in vaccination rates, the ministry revealed that only 78 percent of eligible children had received one shot against measles, and merely 62 percent had completed the recommended two doses of the vaccine. Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stressed that a vaccination coverage of 95 percent is considered necessary to effectively curb the risk of a measles outbreak.



Measles vaccination is a crucial component of Romania's national immunization schedule for children, typically beginning with the first shot administered to one-year-olds. During a declared epidemic, younger children can also receive vaccinations, providing additional protection against the highly contagious infection.



Rafila highlighted the gradual rise of vaccine hesitancy in Romania over the years, with the trend gaining momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health minister pointed out that similar challenges with measles persist in other European Union nations, citing Germany as an example.



While governments globally promoted immunization as a key tool to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, skepticism around vaccines has posed challenges. Romania's move to declare a measles epidemic underscores the pressing need for public health measures to address vaccine hesitancy and ensure widespread immunization, especially among vulnerable populations.



