Study shows UK people became poorer than French people

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Resolution Foundation and the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics has unveiled concerning economic trends in the United Kingdom. Over a decade of economic stagnation has resulted in British households being 25 percent poorer than their counterparts in countries such as France and Germany, according to the research published on Monday.



The study indicates that United Kingdom living standards are currently 3 percent below their peak in 2020 and are on a continuing downward trajectory. If the United Kingdom were to bridge the income and inequality gap with peer countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, the typical household could be 25 percent or EUR8,300 (approximately USD10,500) better off, with the poorest households experiencing income gains of 37 percent, as stated in the report.



Researchers are calling for decisive actions to address these economic challenges, emphasizing the need to increase productivity by reducing the wealth gap between cities, promoting services exports, and boosting public investment. The research, titled 'Economy 2030 Inquiry,' highlights the United Kingdom's 15 years of relative decline, with productivity growth at half the rate seen in other advanced economies.



The study underscores that while Britain was catching up with more productive states like France, Germany, and the United States in the 1990s and early 2000s, it began lagging behind in the mid-2000s, experiencing a continuous decline in relative performance since then. The economic downturn, according to the research, has resulted in an average worker in Britain losing EUR10,700 (about USD13,570) annually in income due to slow real wage growth.



Alarmingly, approximately nine million younger employees have never worked in an economy with sustained average wage rises.



As the United Kingdom grapples with these economic challenges, the study serves as a call to action, urging policymakers to implement strategies that will not only address the current disparities but also pave the way for sustainable economic growth and improved living standards for all.



