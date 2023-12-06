Mahzooz’s 157th draws celebrate three lucky raffle winners each taking home AED 100,000

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 6 December 2023: Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw that saw the highest number of winners in its 157th draws on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, is thrilled to announce the latest raffle winners who secured a cash prize of AED 100,000 each. Despite hailing from different corners of the globe, the diverse trio shares the common joy of hitting a remarkable and guaranteed win which coincided with the joyful occasion of the UAE Union Day.



Chanikarn, an American interior designer originally from Thailand, emerged as the first winner. The newcomer who landed in Dubai in April 2023 for work, started diligently participating in Mahzooz since August 2023 after learning about the life changing opportunities the draw offers from one of her friends. The single 45-year-old was elated and shocked to discover her win during an early-morning line purchase on Sunday and considers the win as her belated birthday gift. Chanikarn intends to treat her mother to a vacation to Europe and is yet to decide on the rest of her spending.



Meenakshisundaram, a 55-year-old account manager from India, is Mahzooz’s second lucky raffle winner for this week. Married with a 25-year-old son, Meenakshisundaram has been living in Dubai for 20 years and enjoys spending his free time watching films and exploring the outdoors. Having previously won smaller amounts with Mahzooz, his dedication to the draw from its inception has finally paid off, as he finally landed the substantial raffle prize of AED 100,000. The winner plans to allocate his winnings to his son's further education as well as charitable causes. This significant win reinforces his confidence and belief in the authenticity of Mahzooz.



The third winner of the guaranteed raffle prize of AED 100,000 is Sayed, a 28-year-old expat from Pakistan who works in Dubai as a valet driver. Watching the live draw with a friend, Sayed was overjoyed to see his raffle ID on the screen. Still under shock, Sayed's immediate plans include sharing the news with his mother and realizing his dream of starting a cafeteria business in Pakistan. This win serves as a momentous occasion for him, who, despite participating in other draws, experienced his first major victory with Mahzooz.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of AED 150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.

Mahzooz continues to bring joy, dreams, and hope to individuals worldwide, as it seeks to transform lives and fulfill aspirations with each weekly.





