EasyLease Enhances Green Mobility Portfolio with 60% Stake in Fully Charged LLC

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) UAE 05 December 2023: In a move that underscores its commitment to leading the sustainable mobility revolution, EasyLease (ADX: EASY LEASE), a leading mobility solutions company and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), has announced the successful acquisition of a 60% stake in Fully Charged LLC, a leading company in electric charger manufacturing and installation. The acquisition not only fortifies EasyLease’s position in the sustainable mobility sector but also positions the company as a key player in the evolution of the industry’s ecosystem.

Fully Charged LLC, a UAE-based innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has been instrumental in advancing the EV infrastructure across the region. As a trusted supplier for leading global EV dealerships, the company has established an impressive track record of installing more than 5000 charging devices and serving more than 45 corporate clients, including prestigious names like DAMAC, Dubai Holding, Bvgari Resort Dubai, Emirates, and Arabia Taxi.

“With the acquisition of Fully Charged LLC, EasyLease is not just investing in technology; we are strategically positioning ourselves at the forefront of the sustainable mobility transformation. This move is a testament to our vision for a greener future and our commitment to driving the shift towards more eco-friendly transportation solutions, making a positive impact on the industry and the planet, supporting our expansion in the GCC and Middle East as well as pioneer our efforts to elevate research and developments capacities. “said Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease.

Fully Charged LLC’s comprehensive range of services, including home charger installation, corporate charging solutions, and ongoing support and maintenance, have been pivotal in their success. The company’s collaboration with over six renowned brands further cements its reputation as a leader in the field.

In line with its strategic vision, EasyLease is exploring innovative avenues for eco-friendly goods transportation. This initiative aims to increase decarbonization in last-mile delivery across the UAE and the region, significantly contributing to the decarbonization efforts.

With this acquisition, EasyLease reaffirms its dedication to investing in cutting-edge technology, strengthening infrastructure, and integrating automated solutions, setting new standards for operational efficiency in the sustainable mobility sector.





