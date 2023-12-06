               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Hails Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Delegates On Joint Border - Spokesperson


12/6/2023 7:23:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Russia welcomes the meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the joint border, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.

She spoke at a weekly briefing today, commenting on the issue of supplies of Western military equipment to Armenia.

Will be updated

