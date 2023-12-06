Institutional investors set to boost exposure to credit as sector becomes more attractive, Downing research shows

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) 6th December 2023

Institutional investors are set to increase their exposure to credit as the sector becomes more attractive with most believing they are currently underexposed, a new report from responsible investment manager Downing LLP found.

Research* for the newly released report "Building Yields and Homes” found almost all UK institutional investors questioned (94%) believe credit investing is currently attractive with 45% describing it as very attractive.

However, the study with investors responsible for around £405.6 billion assets under management found 61% believe institutional investors are currently under-exposed to the asset class.

Downing’s research with investors working for private sector and public sector pension funds, family offices and insurance asset managers looked at their appetite to increase allocations as well as what they look for from investments and particularly from property-backed credit investments. The report is available at Downing Private Credit Property Development Research: Building Yields and Homes

More than nine of out 10 (91%) questioned expect allocations to the credit market to increase over the next two years with 22% forecasting allocations will increase dramatically.

On average, they predict that within three years 22% of the portfolios they manage will be allocated to the credit market with a fifth (20%) forecasting 40% or more will be allocated to the credit market.

Nearly two out of three (65%) questioned believe institutional investors should be targeting yields of more than 10% from property-backed credit investments which include development risk up to 70% LTV.

A key attraction of the credit market for institutional investors is the level of sophistication, innovation and transparency in the market, the report shows. All investors questioned agreed there have been dramatic improvements in these areas recently.

The report highlighted the growing role of specialist niche investors in the credit market. Around one in three (34%) institutional investors prefer to invest through specialist niche investors only, while 40% prefer to invest with large asset managers. Around 26% would invest through both specialists and large asset managers.

Parik Chandra, Partner and Head of Specialist Lending, Downing LLP said: “Institutional investors are increasingly recognising that credit markets are attractive but many are scrambling to catch up as they are under-exposed.

“Real estate development finance is a particularly attractive sector for long-term investors despite the current tough economic conditions. Investors however need to careful when selecting partners to invest through and need to focus on the yields they can expect which explains the growing preference for specialist partners with strong track records.”

Downing’s Specialist Lending team recently announced it has passed the £500 million milestone for commitments.

Its team focuses on deploying funds from investors as secured loans to property developers delivering residential-led schemes nationwide as well as non-speculative commercial developments, and specialist sub-sectors such as student accommodation. Downing’s main focus within wholesale financing is on providing facilities to SME lenders predominantly in the property sector.

Downing LLP typically lends between £1 million and £30 million to experienced developers with the ability to go higher by exception. It lends up to 90% loan-to-cost and 70% loan-to-gross-development value.

