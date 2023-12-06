               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Always Declared Readiness To Hold Peace Treaty Talks With Armenia - Russian MFA


12/6/2023 7:23:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Baku has always expressed readiness to hold meetings on the peace treaty with Armenia, the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.

She spoke at a weekly briefing, commenting on the issue of supplies of Western military equipment to Armenia.

Will be updated

MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107546624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search