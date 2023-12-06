Baku Always Declared Readiness To Hold Peace Treaty Talks With Armenia - Russian MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Baku has always
expressed readiness to hold meetings on the peace treaty with
Armenia, the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign
Affairs Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.
She spoke at a weekly briefing, commenting on the issue of
supplies of Western military equipment to Armenia.
Will be updated
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107546624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.