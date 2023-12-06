Britain To Allocate GBP 29M Winter Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK has announced a winter package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine in the amount of GBP 29 million, channeling another GBP 7.75 million to increase support for the most vulnerable population strata.

This is stated by the British government press service , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that on the eve of the U.S. visit, Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced a new winter humanitarian aid package worth GBP 29 million for Ukraine and the allocation of another GBP 7.75 million for humanitarian efforts that will focus on the needs of the most vulnerable population strata, such as women, girls, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The funding is part of Britain's overall humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the region worth GBP 127 million for 2023-2024, as announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in June. The UK's total military, humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine now stands at GBP 9.3 billion, the government has highlighted.

Confirmation of support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is also one of the goals of Cameron's visit to the USA.

In addition, the UK government announced that on Wednesday the country would introduce a series of sanctions against military suppliers who are propping Vladimir Putin's military machine.

"Foreign suppliers exporting equipment and parts to Russia are among dozens of individuals and groups to be sanctioned to starve Putin of the resources he needs for his illegal war in Ukraine," the statement said.

As reported, the British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, on Wednesday reaffirmed Britain's continued support for the Ukrainian Army.