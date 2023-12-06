Head Of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Receives Minister Of State Of Great Britain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 6, the head of the Administration of the President
of the Azerbaijani Republic, the head of the Coordinating Staff
regarding the centralized solution of issues in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, met with the Minister of
State for Export Affairs of Great Britain, Lord Malcolm Offord, who
is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the strong
friendly relations established between Azerbaijan and Great Britain
and the level of multifaceted cooperation. It was emphasized that
bilateral cooperation in oil and gas, trade, transition to green
energy, transport, education and other fields has been successfully
developed.
Samir Nuriyev highly appreciated the continuous and principled
support of Great Britain to the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan during the military occupation of
Armenia. Also, the balanced position of the United Kingdom within
international organizations was positively assessed.
Emphasizing that high-level mutual visits play an important role
in the development of bilateral cooperation, the importance of
continuing such visits in the future was also noted.
Samir Nuriyev pointed out that in accordance with the "I State
Program on the Great Return to the Territories Liberated from
Occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the large-scale
reconstruction and restoration projects implemented in the
liberated territories, as well as the construction of new
settlements, are successfully continuing.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the
participation of British companies in reconstruction and
restoration projects in Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and
the importance of continuing this cooperation was noted. The United
Kingdom's contributions to humanitarian demining projects in
Azerbaijan were especially appreciated.
Noting that the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental
Commission on economic cooperation between the Azerbaijani and
Great Britain will be held in Baku on December 7, Samir Nuriyev
expressed confidence that the next meeting of the commission as an
important mechanism will contribute to the further development of
cooperation between the two countries.
