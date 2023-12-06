Western Azerbaijani Community Opposes US Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Western Azerbaijan Community has made a statement that the
US International Commission on Religious Freedom included prejudice
and Azerbaijanophobia in part of the US report on Azerbaijan's
religious freedom, Azernews reports.
The Western Azerbaijani Community demands that the US should
abandon its biased policy towards Azerbaijan and not be an obstacle
to peace in the region.
"In a report published by the UN mission after its visit to the
Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan in October 2023, despite
confirming that there is no damage to cultural and religious
monuments there, the Commission notes that unknown "human rights
organizations" have some concerns.
It should be noted that this report is written in the same
manner as the anti-Azerbaijani report published by the State
Department in May this year. The only difference between the
Commission's report and the State Department's report is that it
does not refer more openly to radical nationalist Armenian authors
L.Khachaturian, H.Ghulyan, S.Bokcheryan to substantiate their
claims against Azerbaijan," the statement emphasized.
Community stated that the above-mentioned American institute
gives wide scope to unfounded allegations about Armenian religious
monuments in Azerbaijan.
American institute does not recognize the facts that about 300
mosques that were under state registration in Armenia and all other
religious buildings belonging to Azerbaijanis were destroyed.
However, for some reasons, the institute completely ignores the
facts of the destruction of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia on the grounds of national and religious
hatred.
"Western Azerbaijanis Community demands that the U.S. abandon
its biased policy towards Azerbaijan and not be an impediment to
peace in the region. If the U.S. truly cares about human rights and
religious heritage, it should support the right of Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia and help rebuild the destroyed Azerbaijani
religious and cultural heritage in Armenia," the Community
added.
