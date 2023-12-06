Embassy Of Japan Awarded A Grant For Realization Of Project In Yardimli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
A grant agreement was signed between Japanese Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Wada Junichi and Yardimli District Central Hospital,
which is the beneficiary organization of the project "Construction
of Family Health Center in Yardimli district", Azernews reports, citing the Japanese Embassy in
Azerbaijan.
The ceremony was attended by Rasim Akbarov, Head of the Central
Hospital of Yardimli district, and representatives of TABIB.
Under this project, it is planned to construct a family medical
center in Chanakhbulag village of Yardymli district (area: 242 m2,
2 family doctor's offices, 1 procedure room, 1 pregnancy and
reproductive health control room, 1 multifunctional telemedicine
room, 1 laboratory, 1 pediatric room, 1 vaccination and waiting
room for children, 1 dental room, 1 kitchen and living room, 1
checkpoint, 1 utility room, 2 sanitary facilities).
As a result of the project, patients who previously had to
travel from remote areas to central district hospitals (except for
moderate and severe patients) will be able to receive necessary
medical care in the newly constructed medical center. Thus, it is
expected to further improve access to medical services for the
residents of 15 villages in the target region. The Government of
Japan has allocated a grant of US$90 K (about AZN 152 K) for the
construction of this project.
