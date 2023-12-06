8th edition of Cairo WoodShow ready to kick off on December 7

(MENAFN- Strategic) Cairo, Egypt, December 6, 2023: The eighth edition of the Cairo International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Cairo WoodShow), organized by Strategic Conferences and Exhibitions under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, will kick off on Thursday, December 7 until the 10th at the Cairo International Convention Centre.

The four-day-long Cairo WoodShow is the only specialized trade platform in the wood and woodworking machinery sector in the North Africa region. It features international pavilions from various countries, including China, India, Italy, Turkey, France, and Russia, showcasing the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and wooden products to meet the requirements of over 9,000 visitors this year.

The exhibition provides an ideal opportunity for local, regional, and international companies worldwide to showcase the best woodworking machinery, wooden tools, furniture accessories, and the latest sector technologies. Additionally, it facilitates the establishment of connections and partnerships with top buyers, traders, and investors.

The exhibition brings together local and international suppliers, distributors of building materials, furniture manufacturers, machinery professionals, architects, interior decorators, contractors, developers, and construction companies to exchange knowledge and experiences. This collaboration is expected to lead to long-lasting and strong business relationships, contributing to the creation of investment opportunities and driving industry growth.

It's worth mentioning that, concurrently with the eighth edition of the Cairo WoodShow, the first edition of the International Glass Manufacturing Show is being organized. This event aims to showcase the latest developments in the glass industry, from raw materials to finished products. It serves as a dynamic platform bringing together industry experts and leaders to explore the latest trends and advancements in the glass industry.





