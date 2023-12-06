Revolutionizing Spine Care: Minimally Invasive, Maximally Effective Spine Endoscopy For Millennials

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals - Advancements in Endoscopic Spine Procedures

Dr. (Maj) Pankaj N Surange, Director of IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals, has recently highlighted the significant advancements and benefits of Endoscopic Discectomy, a minimally invasive spine intervention. This cutting-edge technique, which involves the use of an endoscope to treat various disc-related issues, offers numerous advantages, particularly for the younger generation, by facilitating a quicker return to regular activities.

Endoscopic Discectomy: A Leap in Spinal Care

Endoscopic Discectomy is a highly effective intervention for herniated, protruded, extruded, or degenerative discs that contribute to leg and back pain. Unlike traditional spine surgeries, this procedure does not require cutting muscles and bones to open the entire spine, thereby reducing recovery time significantly.

Technological Advancements and Safety

IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals have invested in state-of-the-art technology, including 3 Chip cameras and 4K monitors, to enhance the clarity and safety of the procedure. This advanced equipment allows for a clearer view of internal structures, minimizing the risk of injury during the procedure.

Frequently Asked Questions about Endoscopic Discectomy



Endoscopic Discectomy Defined: It is a minimally invasive surgery for slipped discs or disc bulge , relieving nerve compression and associated pain.

Understanding Sciatica: Sciatica, or radiculopathy, is a pain that radiates along the sciatic nerve, often caused by a ruptured or bulging disc compressing nerves in the lower back.

Procedure Cost and Athlete Considerations: At IPSC India, New Delhi, the cost is approximately 1.5 Lac INR. The procedure is particularly advantageous for athletes due to its minimally invasive nature and quick recovery.

Success Rate: The postoperative success rate for Transforaminal Endoscopic Discectomy (TFED) exceeds 70%, with most patients not requiring additional procedures.

Postoperative Activity: Patients are encouraged to walk after a couple of days of rest, but should avoid strenuous activities like pull-ups immediately after surgery.

Purpose of the Surgery: The primary goal is to alleviate nerve compression caused by disc herniation or bulge, preventing potential permanent nerve damage.

Identifying Compressed Nerve Symptoms: These include pain, paraesthesia, loss of sensation in parts of the leg, and sometimes lower limb weakness.

Achieving Decompression: The procedure involves making a small incision under local anesthesia and using a spine endoscope to remove herniated material without disturbing normal tissues.

No Need for Rods and Screws: The minimally invasive nature of the procedure negates the need for additional hardware like rods and screws. Safety Profile: While no interventional procedure is 100% safe, endoscopic spine procedures have a lower risk of complications compared to open surgeries.

Dr. Surange emphasizes the commitment of IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals to providing safe, efficient, and advanced spine care solutions, ensuring a higher quality of life for patients suffering from spine-related ailments.