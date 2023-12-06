Turkish Pres.: Ankara Ready To Host Palestinian-Israeli Peace Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkiye is ready to organize a Palestinian-Israeli peace conference and to serve as a guarantor nation as long as they genuinely want peace.

The Turkish president made the remark to journalists on his return flight from a two-day visit to Qatar.

He added that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people so it is up to them to decide what would happen and who would govern them.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians. We do not recognize any decision-maker that ignores their decisions," the Turkish leader said.

He added that even discussing the claim that Israel would establish a buffer zone in Gaza is disrespectful to the Palestinians.

Asked about the Israeli occupation's plan to assassinate Palestinian Hamas Movement members outside Palestine, Erdogan said: "If they dare to take such a step against Turkiye and Turkish people, they will be doomed to pay a price." (end)

aas









MENAFN06122023000071011013ID1107546578