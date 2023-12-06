Kinetex Announces Integration With Connext

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Excellent news from Kinetex!

Dubai, UAE, 6th December 2023, The team is happy to announce integration with Connext, a modular interoperability protocol that securely passes data and funds between chains.

As the crypto world grows and evolves, understanding new technologies and choosing among thousands of services becomes increasingly difficult. The Kinetex team made it their goal to make crypto more user-friendly by designing cross-chain solutions that are both straightforward and efficient. Liquidity Aggregation is one solution that makes trading easy by uniting liquidity from tens of protocols, including Connext, in a single point. With this mode, users can transfer their crypto assets between networks quickly and at advantageous prices while enjoying a streamlined user experience.

Connext places a high priority on security and aims to minimize the trust that users have to put in third parties. The project's architecture underwent comprehensive audits to ensure the achievement of these goals. Moreover, the team does not stop there; they stay in close contact with the security community, always eager to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in this field.

Kinetex co-founder Tigran Bolshoi stated that integrating Connext is a significant step towards creating a unified and interconnected DeFi ecosystem while promoting decentralization, which helps to balance power between big crypto companies and users and enhance provided solutions. Moreover, Connext's focus on prioritizing the security of cross-chain transactions aligns with the values of Kinetex's team, making it a perfect match. Therefore, by including liquidity provided by Connext, Kinetex can expand the liquidity coverage of the Kineetx dApp without compromising its security or simplicity of use.

The Kinetex team highly values the support of promising and respected DeFi projects like Connext and is happy to work together towards building technologies and solutions that can positively transform the DeFi future.

