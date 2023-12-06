China escalates crackdown efforts on cross-border scams

(MENAFN) In an assertive move aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates operating online scams in the border areas of military-ruled Myanmar, China has escalated its crackdown efforts. The multifaceted approach has involved dramatic tactics such as shootouts, the airing of confession videos, and national television broadcasts showcasing the arrests of high-profile suspects. Despite the intensity of the crackdown, it has been geographically confined, raising doubts about its effectiveness in eradicating the masterminds orchestrating human trafficking and other illicit activities.



The targeted crackdown primarily focuses on curbing scams that exploit unsuspecting individuals through phone calls and online enticements, siphoning off significant sums of money, estimated to reach tens of billions of dollars annually. While the campaign has gained momentum over the summer, with China initiating joint operations with neighboring countries resulting in the repatriation of thousands of individuals enticed by promises of lucrative employment, there remains a notable absence of arrests targeting the ringleaders operating within Myanmar.



China's collaborative efforts with neighboring nations have led to the return of numerous victims coerced into participating in scams. However, the absence of decisive actions against the orchestrators of these fraudulent schemes in Myanmar raises concerns about the efficacy of the current crackdown. Officials in Wa, responsible for preventing the influx of scammers amidst those fleeing conflict-ridden neighboring areas, emphasize their commitment to promptly handing over discovered individuals to Chinese authorities.



A significant development occurred on November 18 when China's Ministry of Public Security announced that northern Myanmar authorities had turned over approximately 31,000 suspects. Among this sizable number, Chinese police claimed that 63 individuals were key figures within scamming groups. Despite this announcement, doubts persist regarding the comprehensive nature of the crackdown, with the geographical limitation of the operations prompting questions about the ultimate success in dismantling the criminal networks orchestrating these cross-border online scams.

