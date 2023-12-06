New Mexico's governor to combat water scarcity, foster sustainable development

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, New Mexico's Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has put forth an initiative to combat water scarcity and foster sustainable development. Unveiled during the international climate conference in Dubai, the proposal outlines a plan to support the creation of a unique water source by procuring treated water produced from the saline byproducts of oil and natural gas drilling.



Governor Lujan Grisham's strategy involves establishing water purification standards and procuring treated water from oil fields and the state's vast natural underground brine reservoirs. To facilitate this vision, legislative approval is required, with the goal of creating a government-supported market for treated water. This initiative aims to attract private enterprises to invest in desalinization and treatment facilities, providing new water sources for a range of industrial applications, from microchip manufacturing to hydrogen fuel production.



To initiate this ambitious project, Governor Lujan Grisham plans to seek USD500 million in funding from the Legislature. This financial backing would leverage the state's bonding authority and access the financial reserves of the Severance Tax Permanent Fund, a multibillion-dollar trust established in the 1970s and sustained by taxes from mineral extraction on state-owned land.



The governor highlighted the transformative potential of the proposal, emphasizing a shift in perspective, stating, "We're going to turn water — this waste, which is a problem — into a commodity." The plan envisions forging fixed, long-term contracts, potentially spanning 30 years, with companies possessing the technology to identify, purify, and utilize treated water. This forward-looking approach aligns with broader initiatives to address environmental challenges, foster innovation, and ensure a sustainable water supply for critical industrial processes.

