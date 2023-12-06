LM Exchange and Federal Bank Celebrates the Success of Inaugural Emirati Employee Training Programme

(MENAFN- Panasian1) In a significant step towards empowering local talent, LM Exchange, one of the leading money transfer and currency exchange companies in the UAE, in collaboration with India's renowned Federal Bank, has successfully concluded a specialized training programme for its Emirati workforce. The inaugural initiative saw five Emirati employees complete an intensive week-long course at the Federal Bank's Training Academy in Aluva, India.



The comprehensive curriculum covered crucial topics, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), IT, digital banking innovations, counterfeit currency detection, and customer service excellence, among others. Beyond the classroom, participants also had the opportunity to engage with Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO, and Ms. Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank, gaining invaluable insights into the operations of a leading financial entity within one of the world's most dynamic economies.



Reflecting on the programme's success, Mr. Ranjit Ved, Director of LM Exchange, said, “The UAE has given us the opportunity to become one of the fastest growing remittance companies. We have pledged our support to the Emirati programme and we will relentlessly strive to fulfil the UAE Leadership’s vision of empowering Emirati nationals by increasing growth opportunities and developing skilled workforce to drive the economy to greater heights”.



One of the programme's graduates, Ms. Ayesha Alrayhi, expressed gratitude for the experience, praising the quality of both the training received and the chance to learn from industry experts. “This has been a pivotal week in my career. The insights and knowledge imparted to us were outstanding.” said Ms. Alrayhi.



With the successful wrap of the pilot batch, LM Exchange and Federal Bank have laid a solid foundation for ongoing learning and development opportunities, reinforcing their joint pledge to support and elevate the competencies of Emirati professionals in the financial sector.







