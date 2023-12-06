Vertiv Collaborates with Intel on Liquid Cooled Solution for the Intel® Gaudi®3 AI Accelerator Platform

(MENAFN- BEYOND Marketing & Communications) Dubai, UAE [December 6, 2023] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the company is collaborating with Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), an industry leader in creating world-changing technology, to provide a liquid cooling solution that will support the revolutionary new Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator, scheduled to launch in 2024. AI applications and high-performance computing emit higher amounts of heat, and organizations are increasingly turning to liquid cooling solutions for more efficient and eco-friendly cooling options.



The Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator will enable both liquid-cooled and air-cooled servers, supported by Vertiv™ pumped two-phase (P2P) cooling infrastructure. The liquid-cooled solution has been tested up to 160kW accelerator power using facility water from 17°C up to 45°C (62.6°F to 113°F). The air-cooled solution has been tested up to 40kW of heat load that can be deployed in warm ambient air data centers up to 35°C (95°F). This medium pressure direct P2P refrigerant-based cooling solution will help customers implement heat reuse, warm water cooling, free air cooling and reductions in power usage effectiveness (PUE), water usage effectiveness (WUE) and total cost of ownership (TCO).



“The Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator provides the perfect solution for a Vertiv and Intel collaboration,” said John Niemann, SVP global thermal line of business at Vertiv. “Vertiv continues to expand our broad liquid cooling portfolio, resulting in our ability to support leaders of next generation AI technologies, like Intel. Vertiv helps customers accelerate the adoption of AI quickly and reliably, while also helping them to achieve sustainability goals.”



“The compute required for AI workloads has put a spotlight on performance, cost and energy efficiency as top concerns for enterprises today,” said Dr. Devdatta Kulkarni, principal engineer & lead thermal engineer on this project at Intel. “To support increasing thermal design power and heat flux for next-generation accelerators, Intel has worked with Vertiv and other ecosystem partners to enable an innovative cooling solution that will be critical in helping customers meet critical sustainability goals.”





