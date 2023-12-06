ODN Partners with Middle East based Channel Engine for the GCC e-commerce Market

(MENAFN- PR HUB) ODN, the specialists in ‘Shop-Now Content’ ™ which enables brands and e-commerce platforms to sell successfully online, today announced its partnership with Middle East based Channel Engine for the GCC Market. This partnership is set to redefine the landscape of GCC e-commerce connecting brands and retailers to marketplace and online sales channel worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Channel Engine will facilitate ODN's entry into the MEA and European markets, while ODN will enable the expansion of Indian brands across borders into the MEA and Europe.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Narinder Mahajan - CEO, ODN says "Our game-changing partnership with Channel Engine marks a new era for Indian e-commerce brands wanting to sell in the Middle East region. Together, we're unleashing the power of ODN's exceptional E-commerce Content Solutions and Channel Engine's cutting-edge technology to empower brands to conquer the challenges of scaling cross-borders."

Olu Olufuwa - Regional head of Partnerships, Channel Engine emphasises on the fact that "The dynamic partnership between Channel Engine and ODN Digital empowers retailers with seamless control over their marketplace sales, supercharged product listings, and the fuel to ignite precision-targeted ad campaigns. This synergy is a triumphant formula for success!"

The association between these two companies will optimize sales, streamline operations, and elevate revenue for brands and retailers by connecting them to the global e-commerce landscape. This will ensure seamless cross border journey for Indian brands in MEA & European markets through content strategy and marketplaces integration. This collaboration holds great promise for the Indian retail sector, offering substantial advantages by facilitating its expansion into diverse global markets. Furthermore, it provides a valuable opportunity to observe and adapt to the evolving trends within the industry over time.

About ODN

Founded in 2015, New Delhi-based ODN Digital Services™, is the market leader in Shop-Now Content™ strategies, enabling brands and e-commerce platforms to sell successfully online. ODN delivers better customer conversions on e-Commerce platforms through consumer research, data analysis, impactful rich-media content, design innovation, strategic consumer touch points, brand audit & listing content strategy. It’s the authorized e-commerce growth partner for 200+ brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Fossil, United Colors of Benetton, Nykaa, Duroflex, TTK Prestige, CRED, Noon, Fabindia, Reliance Brands, Zydus & Landmark Group, etc. ODN is also the authorized eCommerce-content studio for Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa. The 120-member strong firm processed 1+ million products in 2022, devised Shop-Now Content™ strategies for over 40 online marketplaces across India and 11 countries in SEA and MEA. ODN’s management team comprises NIFT alumni Narinder Mahajan, CEO & Co-Founder; Kumar Udaar, COO & Co-Founder; Archana Gulia, Chief Creative Officer.



About Channel Engine

Channel Engine story began in 2013, when it became clear that marketplaces were becoming the dominant force in global ecommerce.

Channel engine is proud to have built a platform that solve the greatest challenges of modern ecommerce with advance tooling and automations that makes it easier to grow

Created Channel engine platform to help retailers and brands make the most of this opportunity, by accessing more channels, and optimizing every sale. Today, they have largest selection of connected marketplaces and an extensive ecosystem of partners

Brands and retailers use our platform to sell over 11 million different products across more than 700+ sales channels worldwide. And so much more to come.





