Jeddah airports are preparing to receive delegations and sports fans for the 2023 Club World Cup

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Jeddah Airports announced the completion of all its preparations through King Abdulaziz International Airport to receive the clubs participating in the Club World Cup and their fans, by providing all services and facilities to passengers through an integrated system of services in cooperation with the security and operational authorities and success partners, with the aim of providing a unique travel experience.



The CEO of Jeddah Airports, Mr. Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abu Abah, explained that King Abdulaziz International Airport has completed all its preparations to receive the participants in the championship and raise its readiness by employing operational capacity and sufficient human resources and preparing the travel lounges for the expected increase in the number of passengers during the championship season, as there is In Hall No. (1) 220 counters for completing passenger procedures, including 80 self-service machines, 114 immigration counters and 46 travel gates linked to passenger bridges. Work was also done to provide distinguished services for guests such as private routes, transportation service, etc., indicating that these preparations were made in cooperation with the success partners at the airport from government and operational agencies and also in cooperation and prior coordination with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Tourism to contribute to the success of this important sporting event and reflect an image of the facilities provided by the Kingdom to visitors and tourists.



In the same context, Jeddah Airports has allocated the “Fast Track” service to ensure the speedy completion of procedures for clubs, VIPs from sports clubs participating in the championship, media professionals, and fans (tournament ticket holders), as the service provides their transportation from the plane to the passport counter, which enables them to complete their procedures within minutes without the need to wait, the track decoration showed the championship’s logo and a number of employees are present to provide guidance and assistance in several languages, in addition to providing an information counter near the aquarium and employees from the Ministry of Sports, in addition to providing “luxury cars” to allow those arriving to choose to commute via comfortable means of transportation from the airport to the stadium and vice versa. Through dedicated service desks in the travel lounge.

To interact with travelers and create lasting memories, fan sites have been allocated in the domestic and international departure areas in Terminal 1, by organizing various events and distributing valuable prizes to winners, consisting of smart phones and video games, in addition to decorating the lounge with championship logos which gives the place a special and festive character.

In addition, a creative promotional film was produced to celebrate the 2023 Club World Cup and displayed on huge screens in different areas of the airport, with the aim of providing a distinctive and interactive experience for fans. The screens include scenes from the championship matches, the arrival of players, clubs, and fans to Jeddah via the airport, in addition to showing scenes of the most important tourist attractions in Jeddah.

These services and facilities come as part of the comprehensive preparations made by Jeddah Airports to ensure a comfortable and distinguished experience for passengers and fans during the tournament. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to providing the best services and achieving passenger satisfaction.

