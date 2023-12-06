Al Ajban Fodders Factory signs cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 06 December 2023: During its participation in the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), Al Ajban Fodders Factory signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, highlighting the importance of coordination, integration of roles and cooperation between government institutions and companies, and to enhance the benefits achieved from effective methods adopted by the Club and Al Ajban Fodders Factory.

The agreement, which was signed by H.E. Abdullah Mohammed Al Neyadi, Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture Club, and Dr. Mohammed Ezzat El Agamy, General Manager of Al Ajban Fodders Factory, aims to support and strengthen the existing cooperation of both parties, develop joint efforts to serve the public and the customers, and share expertise of the active partners in this vital sector especially during a time of sustainability challenges.

Speaking on the agreement, Dr. Mohammed Ezzat El Agamy said, "Al Ajban Fodders Factory has many capabilities that can strengthen cooperation with institutions in the agricultural sector that support the sustainability and development of the sector to ensure its prosperous future. This is reflected by the strategic roles we play to provide the best products and services, our cooperation with various institutions, and by our capability to provide high-quality feed to meet the needs of the livestock sector, contributing to the achievement of agricultural sustainability in the UAE."

He continued, "We signed this agreement with the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club because we believe in its capabilities in providing significant research and knowledge. We are looking forward to a fruitful strategic partnership through the development of key frameworks and coordination in various executive fields, benefiting from the knowledge of both parties, and exchanging experiences that contribute to the development of legal and technical capabilities of the employees of both parties and enhancing our culture. We also look forward to providing and implementing sustainable and balanced initiatives, supporting the implementation of legislation and maintaining a distinguished organization."

The agreement stipulates cooperation and coordination in many areas, such as Al Ajban Fodders Factory supporting the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club in establishing the Mohamed bin Zayed Agricultural Research Center, exchanging information on agricultural research and its results, and forming a joint committee of the two parties to cooperate and provide awareness campaigns and education programs.

According to the terms of the agreement, the two parties will cooperate in organizing forums between farmers, entrepreneurs and investors, take public comments, provide another platform for the two parties aside from the various existing ones, and cooperate with the committees of the two sides in similar fields such as training and guidance and sustainability and food security, as well as exchanging information on the impact of the agricultural sector in all its components on the performance and level of satisfaction with Al Ajban Fodders Factory.

The Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club was established as an umbrella entity under which all stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including government and private bodies and institutions, farm owners, investors, and workers in agriculture, meet to achieve strategic objectives, most notably supporting and enhancing the country's food security, developing a sustainable agricultural economic model, hosting agricultural events and external participation.

Al Ajban Fodders Factory is one of the leading institutions in animal feed, food crops, production, and distribution. It produces more than 25 poultry and fish feed products, which contribute to meeting the needs of livestock in various emirates.





MENAFN06122023004038001067ID1107546208