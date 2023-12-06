Mellow Italian Café and Bakery unveils doors at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Mellow Café at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan is taking the stage completely transformed into an Italian Café and Bakery.



Mellow introduces its new design with the aim to bring people together around great coffee and pastries. The moment you walk inside, the vibe gets into you starting from the open coffee counter filled with freshly baked pastries to the aromatic coffee.



Mellow evokes a deep sense of comfort with lots of natural light and open spaces featuring relaxing area and work stations. The ambience leaves an everlasting impact by bringing inspiration and joy to those who need a dose of it.



The Italian inspired menu introduces a new experience that celebrates the love for pastries and light fare.

In addition to the freshly brewed Lavazza, Mellow’s Beetroot and Pistachio Latte are must-try drinks while around, and for dessert, guests can choose from Vanilla Pana cotta or Pistachio ricotta.



“We wanted a place that celebrates personalised connections and brings people together over great coffee and bakeries. A place with an elegant and bright atmosphere that gives the feeling like you never left the living room; at the same time, Mellow is a great touchdown for meeting with business associates or simply work remotely on a project while enjoying a cup of Lavazza.”, said Mourad Brahmi, General Manager at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.



Mellow Italian Café and Bakery is open to guests and general public daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.



