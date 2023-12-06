Venezuela adjoins disputed oil-wealthy area to its map

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has escalated territorial tensions with neighboring Guyana by unveiling an updated map that incorporates the disputed resource-rich 'Guyana Esequiba' province as part of Venezuela. Maduro announced on Tuesday that the map would be distributed in schools and universities, reinforcing Venezuela's claim to the contentious area.



Maduro further revealed that a law outlining the creation of the new province had been submitted to the country's parliament. The disputed region, known as 'Essequibo,' has been a source of contention between Venezuela and Guyana since the 19th century. Despite a 1899 United States arbitration assigning the territory to Guyana, then a British colony, Venezuela has never accepted the decision. In 2018, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled in April that it had jurisdiction over the case.



In a controversial move, a recent referendum in Venezuela overwhelmingly supported Maduro's government on the status of 'Guyana Esequiba.' The vote reinforced Caracas's rejection of both the 1899 arbitration decision and the ICJ's jurisdiction on the matter. Additionally, the referendum endorsed a plan to offer Venezuelan citizenship to residents of the Guyana-administered territory.



Maduro announced that Venezuela's state-run companies would promptly issue operating licenses for the exploration and exploitation of oil, gas, and mines in the disputed 'Guayana Esequiba.' He also stated that other companies operating in the area would have three months to withdraw, and a 'zone of integral defense' for 'Guayana Esequiba' would be established.



The provocative actions by Venezuela have heightened international concerns and sparked renewed tensions in a long-standing territorial dispute. The move not only challenges historical arbitration decisions but also sets the stage for potential economic and geopolitical repercussions in the region. As the international community watches closely, the implications of Venezuela's assertive stance on territorial claims remain uncertain.







