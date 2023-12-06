US Republicans explain why they left Senate Ukraine briefing

(MENAFN) A highly sensitive and classified Senate briefing on Ukraine took a tumultuous turn as some Republican lawmakers stormed out of the closed-door meeting, expressing frustration over perceived Democratic hesitancy to negotiate a deal on aid to Kiev. The session, held on Tuesday and attended by top officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, was intended to address a USD111 billion security package backed by Democrats. This comprehensive measure encompassed aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, along with considerations for United States border security.



The briefing encountered difficulties from the outset when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, scheduled to participate remotely, faced unforeseen issues, leading to his absence. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the situation escalated when Republican leader Mitch McConnell purportedly attempted to redirect the agenda, asking a fellow party member to present GOP proposals on border security rather than focusing on questioning Biden administration officials about aid to Ukraine.



Democrats raised objections to this shift in focus, with Schumer accusing McConnell of trying to "hijack" the agenda. Tensions reached a boiling point when, during discussions on Ukraine aid, a Republican lawmaker reportedly became disrespectful and engaged in a heated exchange with a military official, challenging them on why they hadn't prioritized border security.



The Republicans who walked out of the meeting, including some who are known for their staunch support of Ukraine, labeled the discussions as a "waste of time." Criticizing Biden administration officials for providing what they deemed generic and repetitive responses, these lawmakers left the briefing, highlighting a growing partisan divide on issues related to Ukraine and the broader security package.



The incident underscores the challenges in fostering bipartisan cooperation on critical matters, such as providing assistance to Ukraine, amid broader political disagreements. As the Biden administration navigates complex negotiations, the fallout from this contentious briefing raises questions about the ability of lawmakers to find common ground on crucial geopolitical issues.





