Brazilian president to invite Putin to G20 summit

(MENAFN) In a bold diplomatic move, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced plans to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. However, this invitation comes against the backdrop of a contentious arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March, implicating both Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, in a "war crime" related to the alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia.



While Lula emphasized his inability to influence the Brazilian judiciary's stance on the ICC arrest warrant, he affirmed that Putin would be extended an invitation to the G20 summit regardless of the ongoing legal dispute. The invitation places Putin in a complex diplomatic position, requiring careful consideration of potential consequences, as the Brazilian judiciary holds the key to whether the arrest warrant will be executed.



Brazil, an original member of the ICC, finds itself entangled in a legal quagmire involving powerful geopolitical players. Moscow has staunchly rejected the ICC's authority, dismissing the arrest warrant as null and void. In response, Russia has taken retaliatory measures, including placing several ICC judges on a wanted list.



The crux of the ICC case revolves around Moscow's alleged "war crime" in evacuating Ukrainian children from conflict zones. Russian officials have consistently defended their actions, citing safety concerns as the primary motive and ensuring that minors would be promptly returned to their parents or legal guardians upon request.



Lula's invitation to Putin adds a layer of complexity to an already intricate geopolitical scenario, underscoring the delicate balance between diplomatic engagement and adherence to international legal frameworks. As the G20 summit approaches, the world watches closely to see how the Russian leader navigates this diplomatic challenge and whether Brazil's judiciary will play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.



MENAFN06122023000045015687ID1107545904