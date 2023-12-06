Grand Opening Of The Summer Bay Beach Club And Cabins: Reimagining The Tourism Experience In Sihanoukville, Cambodia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The grand opening ceremony was graced by the presence of His Excellency Kouch Chamreoun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk and His Excellency Tith Chantha, Permanent Secretary of State for the Ministry of Tourism. Both praised the project's potential to elevate Sihanoukville's standing on the global tourism stage and its expected positive impact on the local economy and job market.

Edward Lee, Spokesperson of Bay of Lights, shared his vision during the grand opening, 'The Summer Bay Beach Club & Cabins represents the start of our vision to blend leisure with local economic advancement. In the near future, we're excited to announce it will become the first beachfront property managed by 'Ascott under the Prfrence Hotel collections.' We're not just aiming to lead in Cambodian tourism, but to make our mark in the Indochina region.'

More than an Inauguration: The Far-reaching Impact and Forward Path of Bay of Lights

This grand opening is more than just a milestone for Bay of Lights. As of November 20, the overall foot traffic at the Bay of Lights has reached 32,500 which is more than a testament to the untapped potential of Sihanoukville province in the tourism sector and its promising future as a key player in regional tourism. The city has already welcomed a total of 4,098,401 tourists during the first nine months of 2023, marking a remarkable increase of 61.47% compared to the same period in 2022.

Bay of Lights has also made its mark with successful events such as Skyfest, Cambodia's first international kite festival, and the Nightmare Carnival, the first beachfront Halloween village in Cambodia. These events attracted over 10,000 and 20,000 visitors respectively, further enhancing Sihanoukville's reputation and contributing to the city's tourism boom.

Beyond the Now: Bay of Lights Sets Sight on Future Attractions and Strategic Growth

Closing out 2023, a leading regional event company, will host the inaugural 'Element' concert series at Bay of Lights on December 30th and 31st, positioning Cambodia not only as a unique destination for tourism but also as a rising star on the international art and music scene. This event underscores Bay of Light's commitment to cultivating a vibrant cultural landscape in the region.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Bay of Lights project anticipates the completion of more captivating attractions, including the Nitro Race Track and the first USGA-standard golf course in the country, designed by legendary golfer Greg Norman. These developments, along with the continuous enhancement of our services and facilities, will further solidify Sihanoukville's place as a premier destination in the Indochina region.

About Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a US$ 16 billion world-class development that is inspired by the concept of a sustainable township on the land in Ream Bay. Through the commitment to sustainable principles and the provision of outstanding urban living experiences, Bay of Lights seeks to contribute to the long-term progress and advancement of the coastal city of Sihanoukville while creating an appealing and dynamic community for residents.



