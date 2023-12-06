3,418 People Have Suffered From Landmines In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations
organized the International Forum on Health Environment and
Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals, Azernews reports.
The forum was attended by the representatives of the state,
NGOs, and media outlets.
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Natural
Resources, Energy and Ecology Sadik Gurbanov made a speech and
noted that the world is facing an environmental threat.
"The alarm is already sounding. Many countries are talking about
the fact that water resources will be exhausted and drought will
come. But they forget that one of the main reasons for this is
anti-personnel mines."
The MP emphasized that mines not only physically kill people,
but also harm the environment: "On the one hand, the countries of
the world talk about this danger, and on the other hand, countries
like France arm Armenia. This is a double standard.
S added that very rare animals of Azerbaijan also
became victims of mine terrorism: "This is disrespect to human
values. This is done by the world states themselves".
The Committee Chairman emphasized that "Azerbaijan has risen to
the level of countries that implement the resolutions adopted by
the UN. Now Azerbaijan must direct its energies towards restoring
peace. The main way to do this is to unite around the policy of
President Ilham Aliyev. Today, one of the main goals of Azerbaijan
is to return to Western Azerbaijan."
U. Mirzaev, President of the International Eurasian Press
Foundation (IEPF), also made a speech at the conference
President of the IEPF stated that no agricultural work has been
carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years,
on the contrary, fertile lands are contaminated with mines.
He noted that environmental problems in Azerbaijan stem from the
past of the Garabagh conflict: "Over the past 30 years, we have
seen the harshest face of terrorism. Our occupied territories have
been turned into ruins, and forests deliberately burned, soil layer
and ecosystem destroyed. This is an international crime."
Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State
Support of Non-Governmental Organizations, also made a speech at
the conference
Executive Director of the Agency for State Support of
Non-Governmental Organizations Aigun Aliyeva noted that since 1991,
3,418 people have suffered from landmines in Azerbaijan. She
emphasized that currently demining work in Azerbaijan is being
carried out using the most modern technologies available in the
world.
"90 percent of this activity is carried out at the expense of
the country's internal resources. Support from abroad is limited.
This support must be increased."
Aliyeva informed that today more than 60 countries of the world
suffer from mines.
"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan is also at the top of this list.
During the occupation of Armenia, more than 1.5 million mines and
unexploded ordnance were planted in the territory of Azerbaijan.
According to experts, mine locations, types of ammunition, etc.
have been discovered in the liberated territories. The
characteristics show that they have been planted every year for the
last 30 years," Aygun Aliyeva added.
