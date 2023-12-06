Biden: Abandoning Ukraine Would Be“Madness”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, after a classified briefing with the White House administration officials, called the prospect of stopping the aid flow to Ukraine "madness".

That's according to The New York Times , Ukrinform reports.

It is against the interests of the United States, Biden said in a statement to the press.

The American leader added that his administration will work to make sure that the funds for Ukraine pass the legislative body.

Reuters earlier wrote that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Ukraine was running out of money."

Yermak, Stefanchuk meet with chairs of U.S. House committees

She said the United States would be responsible for the defeat of Ukraine in the war with Russia if Congress fails to approve the Biden administration's latest funding request.

As reported, on Tuesday, Senate Democrats announced a package worth about $111 billion, which includes assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as well as measures aimed at protecting the southern border of the United States.

Earlier, the leader of Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, scheduled the first procedural vote for the bill put forward by President Joe Biden on the allocation of aid to Ukraine and Israel.

However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (GOP) said Tuesday that Senate Republicans will not support the bill unless it is accompanied by a resolution to strengthen the U.S. border with Mexico.

