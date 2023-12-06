Crisis Unfolds: Displaced Families In Khyber District Battle Bitter Cold, Lack Shelter

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mehrab Afridi

Displaced families from various areas in Tirah Valley, including Ghulam Ali, Khapur, Kandao Kaly, Darota, Jarobi, Dre Nghare, Dwa Khloye, Bagh Yaram, and Sandapal, are grappling with harsh conditions in Khyber District.

Forced to flee their homes due to a potential military operation, 324 families now endure severe hardships, particularly women and children who find themselves exposed to the cold elements.

The affected tribes, primarily engaged in livestock and agriculture, have lost not only their homes but also their means of livelihood. The displacement, triggered by a notice from the forces to vacate the areas, has left these families without shelter, and their crops and animals are suffering.

Despite the dire circumstances, the district administration, PDMA, and other concerned bodies appear inactive, leaving the displaced families to face the elements alone.

Khalil Khan, a displaced social activist, has urgently called upon the government, security forces, and relevant institutions to provide immediate assistance to these families, addressing their basic needs and facilitating a swift return to their homes.

The displaced residents emphasize their connection to hilly terrains and their dependence on livestock and farming for survival, pleading for a prompt resolution to their predicament.