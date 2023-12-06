Russian Head Of Press Department Opines On West's Weaponry Supplies To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. We do not want
Armenia to be duped by its ostensibly Western amigos, said Maria
Zakharova, the Director of the Information and Press Department of
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Trend reports.
Zakharova delivered her speech during today's weekly briefing,
commenting on the issue of supplies of Western military equipment
to Armenia.
Will be updated
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107545839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.