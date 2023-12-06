Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 60 Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- At least 60 Palestinians were detained on Wednesday by Israeli occupation forces in West Bank, including a woman and ex-prisoners, said a non-government organization.

The Palestinian Prisoner Club said in a statement that the arrests concentrated in Jenin with 30 arrests and spread to other governorates.

The arrest campaign was marked by widespread incidents of abuse, executions, severe physical beatings, threats against the detainees and their families, alongside extensive acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens' homes, the statement added.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October seventh, the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails was estimated at around 3,640. (end)

