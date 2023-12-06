JAIP Connect Platform Launched To Boost Academic-Industrial Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- Minister of Education Azmi Muhafza, deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, presided over the launch ceremony of the "JAIP Connect" platform, themed "Together we can shape a better future for research and innovation."The platform, initiated by the JAIP-Academia Industry Platform, seeks to fortify the collaboration between academic research and the industrial sector, fostering synergy to benefit the national economy.Former Prime Minister Adnan Badran emphasized the necessity of establishing a platform to bridge the trust gap between academia and industry in Jordan and the Arab world. He highlighted the importance of directing Jordanian scientific research toward key areas like water, energy, food security, environmental climate change, genetic research, nanotechnology, and information technology. Badran stressed that creativity is the pathway to invention and innovation.Redha Khawaldeh, President of the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity, hailed the platform's launch as a pivotal moment for innovation and development.He noted that the platform aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision, which emphasizes a bright future with strengthened security and stability.Khawaldeh underscored the significance of academic research as a crucial driver of innovation, citing Jordan's historical commitment to science and learning through the Hashemite civilizational program.He highlighted the nation's continued focus on scientific research since the establishment of the University of Jordan in the 1960s, with over 35 public and private universities in the Kingdom to date.