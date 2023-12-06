Qatar Cabinet Approves Decision To Grant Residency Without Recruiter To Certain Categories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting where a draft cabinet decision was approved regarding granting residence permits without a recruiter to certain categories.

Held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Cabinet considered various topics. The Cabinet was briefed on the Shura Council's approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Trade Law promulgated by Law No. 27 of 2006.



It took necessary measures to ratify:

1. A MoU for cooperation in the field of sports between Qatar and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2. A cooperation agreement in the field of veterinary medicine between Qatar and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

3. A MoU for cooperation in the field of youth between Qatar and Tajikistan.

4. An agreement for cooperation in the legal field between the Qatar Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in the Republic of El Salvador.

5. An agreement for cooperation in the legal field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of Nepal.



The cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1. The annual report for 2022 on the results of the work of the Competition Protection and Antimonopoly Committee.

2. Two reports on the results of the 9th ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the 6th session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

3. A report on the results of the 6th session of the Qatari-Kazakh Joint Higher Committee.

4. A report on the results of Minister of Environment and Climate Change's visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.