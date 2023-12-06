stc commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 06 December 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, organized a Padel Tournament for people with special needs, in collaboration with the Public Authority for Disability Affairs. stc was the main sponsor of the Padel Tournament for students with special needs held at Al Yousifi Stadium in Dasman. The event falls under stc’s 'Because_We_Care' umbrella, conducted to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and stc’s commitment towards community inclusion and sustainable development.

The Padel Tournament at Al Yousifi Stadium, sponsored by stc, was a highlight event featuring 93 talented players from special education schools across Kuwait. Competing in doubles matches, these young athletes showcased their skills and demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship and ability. stc, affirming its commitment to community support, distributed gifts to all participants, celebrating their dedication and fostering a sense of community and inclusivity. The presence of stc’s public relations team also highlighted the Company's ongoing support for initiatives that empower people with special needs.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, commented, "At stc, we are deeply committed to supporting various segments within our community. Through our extensive & sustainable CSR program, we aim to provide continuous support and create inclusive opportunities for all. These initiatives aim to spread awareness and support for the special needs community, extending beyond stc’s CSR framework to create a long-term, sustainable community impact. AlJasem added, "stc will continue to explore with more opportunities that are beneficial to the society through its partnerships with companies and institutions within Kuwait’s public and private sectors.”

AlJasem expressed her gratitude to the participating schools, and the Public Authority for Disability Affairs for their collaboration in making the event successful. She emphasized the importance of such collaborations, highlighting how these partnerships were instrumental in creating inclusive and enriching experiences for the students. AlJasem noted that the combined efforts of these organizations were key in achieving the shared goal of community inclusion and support for people with special needs, further underlining stc's commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.





