Tablet Imports Skyrocket, Reflecting Shift In Consumer Behavior And Declining Prices

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan's import of tablets has increased significantly this year, with a total of 175,000 devices worth JD16 million imported from January to September.According to Ahmed Alloush, the head of the Roya Association for Cellular Devices Investors, the third quarter saw a notable increase in tablet imports, with 91,000 tablets worth over JD12 million imported during that period.In the first quarter, Jordan imported around 30,000 devices worth approximately JD2 million, and in the second quarter, 54,000 devices worth more than JD1.9 million were imported.Alloush believes that this increase in the third quarter is evidence of changing consumption trends and technological preferences in the Jordanian market, indicating a noticeable shift in consumer behavior towards tablet devices.This change could be due to the decline in the average price of the tablet that the consumer is looking for, which has dropped from about JD300 to JD80, he added.