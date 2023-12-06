Recent Rain Channels 4.3Mcm Of Water Into Dams

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation announced that the weather depression late Tuesday resulted in a substantial influx of rainwater into dams and valleys. As of Wednesday morning, the accumulated volume stands at approximately 4.3 million cubic meters.In a statement, the Ministry highlighted that the collective storage across the country's 15 primary dams has reached 76 million cubic meters. This represents 26 percent of their total storage capacity, which amounts to 288.128 million cubic meters.Addressing the precipitation rates, the statement noted an increase of 24.2 percent of the long-term annual average. The highest recorded rainfall within 24 hours was noted in Zarqa, reaching 27.4 millimeters.A breakdown of rainfall across various governorates is as follows: Amman experienced 13.7 millimeters, Balqa 10.9 millimeters, Madaba 15.3 millimeters, Zarqa 13.2 millimeters, Jerash 9.1 millimeters, Mafraq 10.6 millimeters, Irbid 10.2 millimeters, Ajloun 10.7 millimeters, Karak 8 millimeters, Tafilah 5.1 millimeters, Ma'an 1.7 millimeters, and Aqaba 0.9 millimeters.