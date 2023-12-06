Jordan's Youth Boxing Team Secures Bronze Medal At World Championship

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan's national youth boxing team returned from the World Championship in Armenia, proudly carrying a bronze medal achieved by athlete Akram Ziyad.The team's arrival was met with a warm reception, commemorating the significance of this groundbreaking medal. This achievement not only highlights the team's success but also signifies the notable progress observed across all national boxing teams.

