Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot 2 Palestinians, Injure 11 Southern Tubas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were killed and 11 others were wounded by Israeli forces fire during Wednesday raids into the Al-Far'a camp and the Tammun town, south of the West Bank city of Tubas.The Palestinian Ministry of Health issued a statement confirming the deaths of Moaz Ibrahim Zahran (18-year-old) from Al-Far'a camp and Abdel Rahman Imad Bani Odeh (16-year-old) from Tammun.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 11 Palestinians sustained injuries from occupation bullets and shrapnel. Immediate assistance was provided to the wounded individuals, who were promptly transported to hospitals for treatment.The occupation forces, heavily equipped with military vehicles, stormed the Al-Far'a camp through the Hamra military checkpoint. Confrontations erupted near the camp's entrance, characterized by intense gunfire and the reverberation of explosive sounds.