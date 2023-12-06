WFP: Aggression On Gaza Exacerbates Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces' continuous attacks on Gaza exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, which in turn breaks International law, said the UN's World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the WFP said that the constant Israeli aggression would only make the matters worse, adding that in the seven-day humanitarian truce, they were able to travel to some northern areas that were impossible to reach and aiding almost 250,000 people.

It is a tragedy to lose the progress that has been made, added the program, stressing that the ongoing Israeli assault was dangerous for volunteers to distribute aid.

The WFP reaffirmed that it needed safe passage to all areas in order to accomplish their work.

WFP stressed the importance of peace, International law, and ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by calling for a permanent ceasefire and urging leaders to find a political solution for the ongoing conflict. (end)

