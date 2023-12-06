Chinese FM Calls For Ceasefire Between Palestine, Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Wang made the remarks when exchanging views with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Palestine-Israel conflict over the phone, according to the report.

"At the crossroads of war and peace, major countries, in particular, should adhere to equity and justice, uphold objectivity and impartiality, display calmness and rationality, make an all-out effort to de-escalate the situation, and prevent a larger humanitarian crisis," he said.

Any solution to the current crisis in Gaza must not deviate from the two-state solution, and any arrangement concerning the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people, Wang added. Xinhua did not mention what Blinken said. (end)

