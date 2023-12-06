Car Of The Year 2024: The New PEUGEOT E-3008 Is In The Final

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



On 27 November 2023, the 59 members of the European Car of the Year (COTY) jury, representing 22 countries across the continent, chose the new PEUGEOT E-3008 ( ) from 28 shortlisted models to join the final seven contenders for the top prize. This is the 7th time in the last 10 years that a PEUGEOT model has been selected as a finalist.

PEUGEOT has transformed the 3008, taking it to a whole new level in terms of design, driving pleasure, and adding class-leading electric performance to create the new E-3008:



ALLURE of a fastback SUV with a reinvented and efficient design.

EMOTION elicited by the new Panoramic i-Cockpit® which takes driving pleasure to a whole new level. EXCELLENCE combining performance and an all-electric range of up to 700 km, thanks to the new STLA-Medium platform from Stellantis.

There are no categories, subdivisions or classes. There can only be one Car Of The Year winner, and the winner of the 2024 edition will be announced on the 26th of February in Geneva (Switzerland).

With the new E-3008, PEUGEOT has joined the exclusive list of finalists for the European Car of the Year award for the 7th time since 2013. The new 408 was chosen at the end of 2022, the 308 at the end of 2021, the 208 at the end of 2019 (winner in 2020), the 508 (Hatchback and SW) at the end of 2018, the 3008 at the end of 2016 (winner in 2017) and the previous generation 308 (Hatchback and SW) at the end of 2013 (winner in 2014).

The COTY award is the most coveted in the automotive industry. Its 59 judges hail from 22 European countries. They each chose their 7 finalists in an initial vote from a long list of 28 contenders. You can take a look at the list of candidates and finalists on the Car of the Year website:

The new PEUGEOT E-3008, the Next-Level Electric Fastback SUV, has been upscaled thanks to Stellantis' brand new STLA-Medium platform which debuts with the PEUGEOT E-3008. This innovative platform has been designed to be the best-in-class for the criteria most important to customers: range (up to 700 km), recharge time (100 km in 10 minutes), driving pleasure, performance, design efficiency (less than 14kWh / 100km) and connected services (Trip Planner, Smart charging, remote functions and 'Over-The-Air' updates).

The new PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit® enhances driving pleasure with a spectacular 21” curved floating HD screen that brings together the head-up display and the central touchscreen.

The new PEUGEOT E-3008 will be produced exclusively at the Sochaux plant in France. It is already available to order in many European countries and will go on sale in early 2024.

By 2025, we have the ambition to become the EV leader in Europe. The PEUGEOT E-3008 is at the heart of our EV brand strategy, which consists of nine passenger cars and three LCVs, and makes it the widest and the most efficient line-up of any mainstream brand.

