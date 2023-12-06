Inaugural Global African Hydrogen Summit 2024 Launch At Conference Of The Parties (COP28) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



As part of Namibia's COP28 program, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF), dmg events and Vasco Da Gama Energy are proud to announce the inauguration of the Global African Hydrogen Summit (GAh2S). The Summit is scheduled to take place in Windhoek, Namibia from 03 – 05 September 2024.

Themed From Ambition to Action: Fuelling Africa's Green Industrial Revolution, the three-day Summit will convene heads of state, government agencies, industry business leaders, project developers, investors, thought leaders and technologists from across Africa and around the globe to drive critical investments and financing into bankable green energy projects. Project and investment showcases will span the hydrogen, renewables, power, infrastructure, transportation and mobility sectors.

GAh2S will focus on the global role Africa expects to play in the hydrogen market and will facilitate collaboration and advance dialogue across policy, investment and the emerging hydrogen value chain. The continent has the potential to harmonise its own industrialisation to become a global powerhouse of green manufactured products, whilst applying a localised multiplier effect, stimulating in-continent value including employment creation, ancillary industries, light manufacturing and natural resource refining - uplifting economies across Africa, whilst sustainably bringing an end to energy poverty.

Clean hydrogen can cover a significant portion of the global energy transition needs, especially in hard-to-abate sectors and industries such as steel manufacturing and aviation. Several African countries-most notably Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia and South Africa-are actively pursuing clean hydrogen production. These countries formed the collective Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance in May 2023 to collaborate on capacity creation, financing, certification, and regulatory and policy agendas of green hydrogen development in Africa. A McKinsey & Company report projects that by 2050, the annual investment required will more than double to US$160 billion, with the focus of investment likely shifting to an expected 43% of capital expenditure spent on hydrogen.

“We shall deliver Namibia's Green Hydrogen strategy, outlining a clear pathway to unlocking even greater investments and to establishing Namibia as a regional and global decarbonisation champion,” as said by His Excellency Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

Namibia, the host location for the inaugural edition of GAh2S, has a unique potential to enable low-cost green hydrogen production due to the abundance of its solar and wind energy resources as well as the availability of unpopulated land. It is currently investing in the research and development of green hydrogen technologies, through engagement of, and support from, foreign institutions and partner countries like Germany. In May 2023, the government of Namibia and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy announced a deal for the next phase of a US$10 billion green hydrogen project that will export green molecules to Europe once complete. Long-term offtake agreements are expected in this case. The development of a stable green hydrogen market has the potential to facilitate investment in skills for the domestic workforce, enhance local jobs creation, and thus uplift livelihoods.

The launch of GAh2S will take place on Wednesday 6th of December 2023. The launch will provide an opportunity for government dignitaries - including Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines & Energy, Republic of Namibia - public sector leaders and industry market-makers to explore projects feasibility, investment requirements and partnership opportunities across Africa and Namibia's burgeoning hydrogen sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global African Hydrogen Summit.

Contact Details:

Roshan Jan-Mahomed, Head of Marketing – Africa

Email: ...



About The Global African Hydrogen Summit (GAh2S) 2024:

Convening The Global Hydrogen Industry In Namibia

In its inaugural edition hosted in Namibia, the three-day Global African Hydrogen Summit will convene heads of state, government agencies, industry business leaders, project developers, investors, thought leaders and technologists from across Africa and around the globe to drive critical investments and financing into bankable green energy projects of strategic and national importance across Africa, spanning hydrogen, renewables, power, infrastructure, transportation and mobility.

As a dynamic and innovative investment platform, the Global African Hydrogen Summit will provide a variety of engagement opportunities including an educative masterclass, high level leadership dialogues, a strategic conference, project investment boardroom roundtables, and a technology and innovation hub.

Participation is expected from across the global hydrogen value chain including:



6+ heads of state

20+ African ministers

40+ bankable African clean energy projects

2,000+ attendees

700+ conference delegates

100+ youth participants

80+ expert industry speakers

75+ technology and innovation zones

65+ countries represented from around the globe 50+ showcased startups

About DMG events:

dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) an international portfolio of information, media and events businesses.

DMGT manages a diverse, multinational portfolio of companies, with total revenues of around £1 billion, that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. Its venture capital business, dmg ventures, holds minority stakes in early-stage businesses and focuses particularly on disruptive consumer media propositions.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE since 1989 with offices in Canada, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the UK. dmg events is an international exhibition, conference and

intelligence company, attracting more than 1,000,000 attendees to a portfolio of over 80 events each year.

This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as a platform for the latest discussions at the forefront of change.

For more information on dmg events, visit:



About Vasco Da Gama Energy:

Vasco Da Gama Energy is comprised of a team that over the last 25 years has been actively involved in the deployment of professional personnel, especially qualified and experienced engineers and technicians for all phases of projects in multinational oil and gas companies. As part of the company's contributions to the ongoing efforts to create an enduring environment for the growth of the oil and gas sector, they are engaging in continuous up-skilling of personnel.

For more information on Vasco Da Gama Energy, visit:

About The Namibia Investment Promotion And Development Board:

As Namibia's lead investment promotion agency, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) is committed to creating a simple and transparent business environment, built on the foundation of peace, stability and the rule of law.

The NIPDB commenced operations in January 2021, taking over the functions of our predecessor, the Namibia Investment Centre (under the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade) to become the lead investment agency for Namibia. Located strategically in the Office of the President, the NIPDB serves as the first point of call for potential investors wanting to do business in Namibia. Its aim is to make Namibia the investment destination of choice by improving the ease of doing business in Namibia, starting with eliminating red tape and driving policy reforms.

For more information on NIPDB, visit:



About The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF):

The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) represents Namibia's proactive approach to meeting the global demand for green financing. Established under the Environmental Investment Fund Act, Act 13 of 2001, its core mission is to generate funding for projects and programs that advance sustainable development. Recognized as one of Africa's fastest-growing green and climate financing institutions, the EIF envisions itself as a leader in developing and applying innovative financing mechanisms to support inclusive and sustainable development throughout Namibia.

Since its inception, the EIF has achieved notable impacts. It has successfully preserved over 240,256 hectares of land, facilitated, and disbursed 258 community-based and individual grants exceeding N$2.3 billion in value. These initiatives have generated more than 950 employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas, including seasonal positions. Additionally, the EIF has retrofitted 169 boreholes, benefiting over 77,000 people by providing access to clean drinking water.

Through strategic partnerships with international allies, the EIF has attracted substantial funding. Notably, it secured N$820 million through a concessional Green Credit Line with a participating commercial bank, facilitated by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) under the Sustainable Utilization Of Natural Resources and Energy Financing (SUNREF) project in Namibia. Overall, the EIF has attracted and mobilized more than N$3.6 billion, primarily from multilateral and developmental funding institutions and partners.

For more information on EIF, visit:

