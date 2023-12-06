METEORA DEVELOPERS JOINS FORCES WITH WORLD TENNIS LEAGUE AS TITLE SPONSOR

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, 17 November 2023: The World Tennis League (WTL) has today announced prominent luxury real-estate developer, Meteora Developers as title sponsor of the tournament’s second edition, taking place in Abu Dhabi this December.



The strategic partnership will see Meteora Developers support and enhance the growth of World Tennis League across the UAE as the event moves to its new home at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.



Running from 21st to 24th December, season two of the event will feature the world’s top tennis stars, including current WTA World Number One, Iga Swiatek.



Founded and led by real-estate and financial visionary Praveen K. Sharma, along with experienced construction magnate, Omar Al Omour, Meteora Developers has established a reputation for excellence across the real estate development sector for its highly sophisticated planning and superior quality construction. Its portfolio includes more than 1,000 under-construction units across five projects in Jumeirah Village Circle and other premier locations across the Emirate.

Praveen Sharma, founder and CEO of Meteora Developers, said: “We are thrilled to serve as the title sponsor for the World Tennis League, where excellence meets the spirit of competition. Just as in real estate, success in tennis is about strategy, precision, and a commitment to delivering unmatched experiences. This partnership aligns perfectly with our ethos built around providing 'Elevated Privileges', and we look forward to a smashing collaboration on and off the court.”

Rahul Saxena, Chief Operating Officer of World Tennis League, said: “We are delighted to welcome Meteora Developers as the official title sponsor of the World Tennis League for our second season.

“Across their 15-year history, they have become one of the leading luxury real-estate developers in the UAE, bringing excellence to the industry and we look forward to collaborating with our new title sponsor to deliver what promises to be an unforgettable event – both on and off the court in a few weeks’ time.”

Organisers have confirmed a stellar line-up of tennis stars and musical artists for the unique sporting and entertainment event, taking place between 21st to 24th December at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. The 16-player line-up includes Women’s World No.1 Iga Swiatek, World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, as well as World No.4 Elena Rybakina. Men’s World No.3 Daniil Medvedev headlines the field, which also includes Andrey Rublev and Stefano Tsitsipas.

