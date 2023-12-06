Lakshmikumaran And Sridharan Attorneys Advised Integral Education Society - Jaipuria Group & Ashiana Housing Ltd.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Dec 05, 2023: Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, Attorneys ("LKS") acted as a common legal counsel to Integral Education Society, one of the entities of Jaipuria Group and Ashiana Housing Limited, a public listed company.



The role involved advising Integral Education Society in acquiring an education institution, situated in Rajasthan, from Ashiana Housing Limited.



LKS assisted and advised them on the transaction's legal, regulatory and tax aspects, which included conducting legal due diligence, preparing deal documentation, conducting negotiations, and providing end-to-end assistance in closing the transaction.



Jaipuria Group has a legacy of 77 years in the field of education and has their presence in all vertices of the education sector.



Ashiana Housing Limited is one of the leading real estate development companies and has marked its presence in 6 states at 9 locations.



The LKS team was led by Mr. N. Mathivanan (Principal Partner), Mr. S. Vasudevan (Executive Partner), and Ms. Surbhi Premi (Director).



The LKS Corporate and M&A team consists of Ms. Sonali Srivastava (Principal Associate), Ms. Apurva Jain (Senior Associate), Mr. Pratham Soni (Senior Associate), Ms. Ayushi Agrawal (Associate), Ms. Prachi Yadav (Associate) and Mr. Nehal Kharyal (Associate).



The LKS Direct tax team consist of Mr. Harshit Khurana (Principal Associate) and Mr. Aman Baid (Associate).



The LKS Indirect tax team consist of Mr. Kundan Kumar (Principal Associate) and Ms. Akshi Narula (Senior Associate).



About Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan



Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) is a premier full-service Indian law firm specializing in areas such as corporate & M&A/PE, dispute resolution, taxation, and intellectual property. The firm, through its 14 offices across India, works closely on litigation and commercial law matters, advising and representing clients both in India and abroad. The firm has handled more than 30,000 litigation cases before various forums including 2,000 cases before the Supreme Court of India. Over the last 37 years, the firm has worked with over 15,500 clients which range from start-ups, small & medium enterprises, to large Indian corporates and multinational companies.



The professionals within the firm bring diverse experience to service clients across sectors such as commodities, automobile, manufacturing, healthcare, IT/ITeS, FMCG, hospitality, real estate, petrochemicals, e-commerce, fintech, big data, renewables, cryptocurrency, gaming, and sports. The firm takes pride in the value-based, client-focused approach that combines knowledge of the law with industry experience to design bespoke legal solutions.



The firm's driving principles to achieve our vision are integrity, knowledge, innovation, and collaboration.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Simran Grover

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 8368863525

Other articles by Jaipuria