Azerbaijan Heavily Contaminated With Mines, Explosive Remnants Of War - UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan is one
of the countries, whose territories are heavily contaminated with
landmines and explosives left from war, the UN Resident Coordinator
in Azerbaijan Kanako Mabuchi said during the International Baku
Forum on "Healthy environment and mine-free life to achieve
sustainable development goals", Trend reports.
She pointed out that many women and children fell victims to the
landmines.
"For countries like Azerbaijan which have been affected by
landmines, addressing this issue is a crucial part of the agenda to
achieve sustainable development goals by 2030," she said.
The impact of landmines and de-mining activities on the
ecosystem is a serious issue that Azerbaijan and other
mine-affected countries are addressing, Mabuchi noted, adding that
de-mining is a prerequisite for sustainable development and
peace.
"The UN in Azerbaijan is proud of its long-term cooperation with
the country, which began in 1999. Since 2020, the EU, the
government of the UK, and other organizations have been providing
financial support for mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan," she
said.
Besides, Mabuchi mentioned that de-mining activities are
essential for the safe return of IDPs and the overall stability of
society.
"Global experience shows that mine action requires the efforts
of the entire society under the guidance of national governments.
Mines and explosive remnants of war threaten the safety and
well-being of people in more than 60 countries, with women and
children being the most vulnerable," she added.
Azerbaijan has recorded a total of 3,416 mine victims, including
357 children and 38 women since 1991.
From November 10, 2020, following the end of the second Karabakh
war that resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from
Armenian occupation, 65 people died and 272 sustained various
injuries from mine explosions.
The International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and
mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals" is being
held today under the organization of the State Support Agency for
Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.
