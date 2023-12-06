Azerbaijan Heavily Contaminated With Mines, Explosive Remnants Of War - UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan is one of the countries, whose territories are heavily contaminated with landmines and explosives left from war, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Kanako Mabuchi said during the International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals", Trend reports.

She pointed out that many women and children fell victims to the landmines.

"For countries like Azerbaijan which have been affected by landmines, addressing this issue is a crucial part of the agenda to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030," she said.

The impact of landmines and de-mining activities on the ecosystem is a serious issue that Azerbaijan and other mine-affected countries are addressing, Mabuchi noted, adding that de-mining is a prerequisite for sustainable development and peace.

"The UN in Azerbaijan is proud of its long-term cooperation with the country, which began in 1999. Since 2020, the EU, the government of the UK, and other organizations have been providing financial support for mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan," she said.

Besides, Mabuchi mentioned that de-mining activities are essential for the safe return of IDPs and the overall stability of society.

"Global experience shows that mine action requires the efforts of the entire society under the guidance of national governments. Mines and explosive remnants of war threaten the safety and well-being of people in more than 60 countries, with women and children being the most vulnerable," she added.

Azerbaijan has recorded a total of 3,416 mine victims, including 357 children and 38 women since 1991.

From November 10, 2020, following the end of the second Karabakh war that resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation, 65 people died and 272 sustained various injuries from mine explosions.

The International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals" is being held today under the organization of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

