Azerbaijan Reveals Scope Of Demined Areas In Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. As a consequence
of demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan from November 2020
until the present, a total of 114,400.9 hectares have been cleansed
of mines and explosive relics of war, Chairman of the Azerbaijani
Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the International Baku Forum on "A healthy
environment and a mine-free life to achieve sustainable development
goals.".
He noted that Azerbaijan tops the list of countries on the level
of contamination of territories with mines and explosive munitions,
and it is sad that mines and explosive remnants of war not only
pose a direct threat to human life and health but also cause great
damage to the environment.
According to preliminary calculations, about 1.5 million mines
have been placed in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, and about 9,000 square kilometers are
contaminated with mines.
A total of 110,347 mines and other explosive remnants of war,
including 30,795 anti-personnel mines, 18,582 anti-tank mines, and
60,970 unexploded ordnance, have been detected and neutralized.
According to him, it is deeply regrettable that the territories
contaminated with mines threaten not only the lives and health of
people but also the environment and reconstruction and construction
work.
"We are aware of the genuine danger that mines represent to
human life and health in our regular operations. From November 10,
2020, to the present, 338 individuals have been injured or killed
by mines and other explosive remains of war, with 65 people killed
and 273 suffering injuries of different severity," Suleymanov
emphasized.
"The collaboration of state bodies and civil society is critical
in bringing this threat to the attention of the international
community. We strongly respect the work of non-governmental
organizations (NGOs), both in demining and awareness-raising
operations, as well as in incorporating mine victims in social and
humanitarian initiatives," he noted.
Suleymanov went on to say that comments, countless petitions
issued by NGOs in the world arena on countering the mine threat,
and the implementation of projects in this area are critical.
The International Baku Forum on "Healthy Environment and
Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" is being
organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental
Organizations.
