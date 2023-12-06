Azerbaijanis To Return Peacefully To West Azerbaijan - MP Aziz Alakbarli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijanis have
firmly stated that they will peacefully return to West Azerbaijan,
stated Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community,
MP Aziz Alakbarli during a hearing in the Parliament on“A call
from the past to the future: Youth's view of the philosophy of
return to Western Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.
According to his words, the return will be possible after
receiving a full guarantee of the safety of the people returning
there.
Alakbarli noted that the rights that the returning Azerbaijanis
should also have the rights of citizens of Armenia.
"All conditions should be created in all state structures of
Armenia for the participation of our compatriots as full citizens,
solutions to social and labor problems, rights to representation in
state affairs should be ensured. All this is reflected in our
concept," he said.
"We have been able to bring our problems to the world community
in a short time. Seven documents of the Western Azerbaijan
Community were distributed as an official UN document over the past
year," Alakbarli added.
