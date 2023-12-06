UN Willing To Help Azerbaijan Discourage Early Marriages - Azerbaijani UN Resident

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The UN is ready
to support Azerbaijan in preventing early marriages, said UN
Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva during her
speech at the International Conference "Prevention of Domestic
Violence: Opportunities and Prospects," Trend reports.
She noted that, currently, cases of domestic violence against
women remain one of the most acute problems.
"Work is continuously being done to prevent incidences of
violence against women. Initiatives are being launched in this
direction. We hope to help our government partners build new
legislation and proposed strategies by assisting them. Work is
being done to prevent early child marriage and to empower women,"
she said.
"We are prepared to offer any assistance we can to alleviate the
situation. I believe that by doing so, we will be able to create a
safer and more equitable society for women and girls in Azerbaijan
in the future," Andreeva added.
The International Conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence:
Opportunities and Prospects" is being conducted in Baku with the
support of the Azerbaijan Republic's State Committee for Family,
Women, and Children Affairs.
Participants at the event include Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Ahmadov, government officials, the head of the UN
Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, the regional director
of the UN Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the
head of the Council of Europe's Gender Equality Department, a
member of parliament and chair of the parliamentary committee on
gender equality, and the chair of South Korea's family
committee.
In addition, representatives from the Ministry of Justice and
Health of the Schleswig-Holstein area in Germany, as well as
experts from Belarus, the United Kingdom, and the United States,
are attending the conference.
